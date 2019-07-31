Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: Monu Goyat, Sumit guide Yodha to first win

Click here to follow all live action between U Mumba and UP Yoddha

U Mumba will be looking to brush aside the disappointing result from their previous outing against Bengaluru Bulls with a win over U.P. Yoddha at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

With two wins and two losses so far in Season 7, U Mumba will aim to build up some sort of a winning momentum and string together a chain of victories, starting with one on Wednesday. U.P. Yoddha, on the other hand, fell short in both their previous matches and will be eyeing their first win of the season.

After being edged out by Bengaluru Bulls in the closing stages of their last game, U Mumba will be itching to return to the mat and make things right. Raiders Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan will be eager to successfully lead the team’s raiding unit on Wednesday.

However, it’s Arjun Deshwal who has looked like U Mumba’s most threatening raider lately. If U Mumba coach Sanjeev Kumar’s words are to be believed, expect Deshwal to get even better as the season progresses.

U Mumba fans will also be expecting better performances from the likes of Fazel ‘Sultan’ Atrachali, Surinder Singh and Sandeep Narwal, after the defensive trio combined for just four tackle points in the last match.

U.P. Yoddha will be looking for a fresh start to their Pro Kabaddi campaign when they face U Mumba. After falling short in their first two matches, the players will be looking to up their game and hopefully register their first win of the campaign.

They are currently at the bottom of the table but have gamechangers like Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav on their roster, who can turn things around very quickly.

U.P. Yoddha will also hope that Rishank Devadiga, who was sidelined in the last two matches, is fit for Wednesday’s game. On the defensive front, captain Nitesh Kumar will demand more support from Sumit, Amit and Narender.

