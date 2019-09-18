Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha at Pune: Abhishek stars as U Mumba end Yoddha's winning streak

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

UP Yoddha take on U Mumba at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune on Wednesday with an aim to maintain their recent winning run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi tournament.

The team made their way in the top six on Monday with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers and another win at the same venue will see them move on to the fourth spot in the Season 7 standings.

U Mumba, meanwhile, will be looking to reclaim their fifth position from UP Yoddha and will be expected to fight hard to make that happen.

U Mumba’s recent positive run of results was halted by Bengal Warriors in their previous game which they lost in spite of a valiant fightback. Arjun Deshwal was brilliant in raiding and scored 14 raid points for the side in that match, while ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali scored 4 tackle points.

However, the rest of the team could only manage eight points between themselves with the team’s leading raider this season, Abhishek Singh, accounting for 3 of them. Their defence, which has the likes of Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh failed to make a big impact.

They will, however, be itching to get going again and live up to their billing against an in-form UP Yoddha attack.

UP Yoddha continued their impressive run on Monday which has seen them lose only one of their previous seven matches. The highlight of their victory was the way in which multiple players stepped up and delivered in their previous match to ensure the raiding and tackling responsibilities were evenly distributed.

Though the team’s lead raider, Shrikant Jadhav, top-scored with 9 points, Rishank Devadiga contributed well with points to his name while Surender Gill scored 7. Skipper Nitesh Kumar looked in good touch as he scored 3 tackle points. The team will hope to maintain this balance in their play as they look to maintain their hold over the fifth position in the Season 7 standings.

