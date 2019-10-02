Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Panchkula: Mumbai seal qualification with hard-fought win

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates.

U Mumba will be aiming to cement their spot in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs with a win over Patna Pirates on Wednesday. The Season 2 champions are virtually through to the playoffs already and will be looking to secure their spot with back-to-back wins at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are no longer in contention for a playoffs spot and will be playing for pride against U Mumba.

After a win over Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue on Monday, U Mumba will be looking to secure their spot in the playoffs with a victory over Patna Pirates. They have already beaten the three-time champions once this year and will be determined to do the double over them with a playoffs spot within their grasp. Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Rohit Baliyan and Arjun Deshwal make for enough attacking options for U Mumba to keep Patna Pirates’ at times indecisive defence on their toes. Their defence, though, has been their stronger department this season and if the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh can deliver then Patna Pirates’ chances of a win fall significantly.

With a playoffs spot now beyond their reach, Patna Pirates will play their remaining matches for pride and they will want to finish on a high with a few more wins under their belt. Pardeep Narwal will use these games to score as many raids points as he can with the top-scoring raider this season continually changing. Coach Ram Mehar Singh will also want his defence and the rest of his attacking options to play to their full potential now that the pressure of playoffs qualification is no longer there. He will expect nothing less than 100% from each of his players as Patna Pirates look to end what has been a disappointing season for them on a positive note.

