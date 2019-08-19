Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers at Chennai: Vikas Kandola stars in Steelers' narrow win

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba will be eager to register back-to-back wins for the first time in Pro Kabaddi 2019 when they go up against Haryana Steelers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The Season 2 champions overcame Patna Pirates in their last game and will be looking to carry that winning momentum into the next match.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will be looking to brush off the disappointment of losing to Telugu Titans with a win over U Mumba.

U Mumba will head into the contest in a confident frame of mind with several players stepping up and being counted in the last match. The likes of Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan played a major role in their last win by scoring crucial raid points at pivotal junctures. Baliyan, in particular, showed his resolve with a Super Raid in the dying moments of their win over Patna Pirates.

Both Baliyan and Athul will be hoping for similar outings against Haryana Steelers, while Arjun Deshwal will also want to have more of an impact than he did last time around. Their defence, meanwhile, will be looking to contribute a bit more than the last match with the likes of Surinder Singh, ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, all waiting to make their presence felt.

After seeing their three-match winning streak end at the hands of Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers will be keen to return to winning ways and they’ll be happy about the fact that they have to wait just 24 hours for an opportunity to do so.

Haryana Steelers’ defence will want to put their best foot forward against U Mumba having failed to contain Telugu Titans’ raiders. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sunil, Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale combined for a total of just two tackle points last time around.

Needless to say, they’ll be expected to produce a much-improved display against U Mumba and support Vikash Kandola, who was their best player against Telugu Titans with nine raid points. Kandola though will also require support from Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay, if Haryana Steelers’ raiding unit want to outplay U Mumba’s defence.

