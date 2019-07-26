Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates at Hyderabad: Titans end home-leg without victory

Click here to follow all the live action between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates.

The final match of the Hyderabad leg will see Telugu Titans host three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. After being narrowly outperformed by Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day, Patna Pirates will be eager to get their first win of the competition under their belt, while Telugu Titans will be aiming to end their home leg on a high with a victory of their own.

Three matches into their campaign, Telugu Titans are still looking for their first victory. They went down by a single point in their last fixture against Dabang Delhi on Wednesday, but there were a lot of positives for the team in the match. Suraj Desai, Siddharth Desai's brother, announced himself on the VIVO Pro Kabaddi stage in style and scored 18 raid points - the most by any debutant in the league's history.

Siddharth also put on his best performance so far this season, scoring eight raid points. If the partnership continues to blossom, the Desai brothers could prove to be a handful for any defence in the long run. Defender Vishal Bhardwaj has also looked to be in good touch and, if the rest of the Telugu Titans defence hits form against Patna Pirates, they could very well carve out a positive result from the match.

Patna Pirates will once again be looking to their star raider, Pardeep Narwal, to deliver as they go looking for their first win of the campaign. The ace raider showed that he is in good form, starting his season with a Super 10 - the 45th of his VIVO Pro Kabaddi career - against Bengaluru Bulls. All-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, who made his debut in the last match, made a stellar first impression and contributed with six raid points and three tackle points. The Iranian will be hoping for another productive outing against Telugu Titans on Friday.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here