Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Noida: Fortunegiants end season with a 48-38 win

Gujarat Fortunegiants play their final Pro Kabaddi Season 7 match against Telugu Titans at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Monday. They narrowly missed out on victories in their previous two matches and will be eager to break that streak and get over the line against Telugu Titans, who also lost their last game and will be keen to get a couple of wins from their remaining outings.

Telugu Titans currently feature among the bottom two teams in the season but a couple of victories in their remaining matches could see them rise in the standings and finish on a good note. The matches will also provide an opportunity for Siddharth Desai to raid freely and add more raid points to his kitty to hold onto his spot among the top five raiders of the season. Rakesh Gowda impressed while raiding last time around and he will want to make the most of his opportunities in the remaining games this season. Telugu Titans also gave some of their bench players a chance to show their potential in their previous match and they might opt to do the same against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat Fortunegiants put up a good fight in their previous two matches but failed to land the killer blow in the closing minutes. Skipper Rohit Gulia will be eager to lead the team to a win one final time this year and he will have the opportunity to make this the first 150-point campaign of his career. More GB and Sonu Jaglan have also impressed in patches and will want to cement their reputation as match-winners with another good performance. However, it remains to be seen if Manpreet Singh will choose to rest his key players and give his bench players a run in the team’s final game.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

