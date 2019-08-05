Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Patna: Pune register close win over Gujarat

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Preview: Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants come into Match 28 on Monday with conflicting campaigns in Season 7 so far. Puneri Paltan picked up the first win of their season against Patna Pirates in their previous encounter and Gujarat Fortunegiants tasted their first defeat of the season against U Mumba. Puneri Paltan will be keen to ride on their winning momentum and add another victory to their name against a side they have never managed to beat before. Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, will hope to leave their result against U Mumba behind and get back to winning ways.

Gujarat Fortunegiants were enjoying an excellent Season 7 campaign before running into a roadblock against U Mumba in Match 22. They will be keen to get a positive result against Puneri Paltan so that they can get momentum back on their side. The side averages 12.25 tackle points per game this season and are second only to Jaipur Pink Panthers. They owe much of this success to the Cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, who will lead the defence once again. They also have many options in attack with Rohit Gulia already having registered a Super 10 and Harmanjit Singh coming to the fore against U Mumba by becoming their leading raid-point-scorer.

Puneri Paltan turned their campaign around in Patna by registering their first win of the season against hosts Patna Pirates on Sunday and will be hungry for more. Their experienced defence is led by Surjeet Singh who had a 10 percent tackle strike rate in the match against Patna Pirates. He has the support of Girish Maruti Ernak and young Amit Kumar, making for a formidable defence. However, it was their raiders who showed their class in their previous match with Pankaj Mohite leading the charge by scoring eight raid points. They will want to make a strong start once again so they can control the game against a good-looking Gujarat Fortunegiants side.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here