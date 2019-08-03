Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Patna: Sandeep Narwal, Sandeep Dhull lead Jaipur to win

Click here to follow all live action between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers

The first match of the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi League season seven will see Patna Pirates host Jaipur Pink Panthers in a thrilling encounter at the Patliputra Sports Complex on Saturday. Both teams are enjoying a good start to their respective campaigns and will look to maintain their form.

Patna Pirates lost their opening match of the season against reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls by a narrow margin, but have turned things around since, registering back-to-back wins. Patna Pirates' talismanic raider Pardeep Narwal has been in good form, registering 18 raid points so far, including a Super 10. However, the most impressive facet about the Patna Pirates outfit has been their defence, in particular, Jaideep. The Left Corner has registered successive High 5s in Patna Pirates' two wins and has been well-supported by the likes of Hadi Oshtorak and Neeraj Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been nothing short of sensational this season, having won all their three games so far. Skipper Deepak Hooda has led by example, spearheading the side's raiding department with poise and class. With two deadly Corners in their line-up, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers also possess the defensive setup to shut out the best opposition offence on their day.

