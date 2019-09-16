Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha in Pune: Yoddha edge out Panthers

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha.

Jaipur Pink Panthers face UP Yoddha in Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune on Monday with their spot in the top six on the line. Both, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha, currently sit on 42 points and the winner of this contest will decide if Jaipur Pink Panthers stay ahead or UP Yoddha leapfrog them into the top six. The teams have an even record so far and the winner of this contest will walk away with bragging rights in this matchup going forward.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have gone six matches without a single victory after an exceptional start to the season and now find themselves fighting to hold onto their position in the top six. The team has had a number of their recent matches go down to the wire and will desperately be looking for a return to winning ways as they head towards their home leg. Skipper Deepak Hooda heads their attack but the lack of a consistent second raider has seen the team fall from its earlier formidable position.

Sushil Gulia came off the bench in their previous match to finish as the team’s most successful raider and he might get more of a look-in on Monday. Sandeep Dhull has been their mainstay in defence and the return of Amit Hooda in the opposite Corner saw the duo combine for 8 of the team’s 9 tackle points in their previous match. They will have to keep performing at their peak and hope for support from Pavan TR and Elavarasan if they are to overcome the Shrikant Jadhav-led UP Yoddha attack.

UP Yoddha’s recent form has seen them win five of their last six matches as compared to only two victories in their earlier eight matches. Shrikant Jadhav has taken over lead raider responsibilities in this period and delivered when it mattered. Rishank Devadiga also looked to be regaining his touch as he scored 5 raid points in 11 raids in the team’s previous match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Surender Gill is another player who has shown some impressive talent on both sides of the mat, and he could be a key all-round player against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sumit has been a rock in defence for the side and he walked away with another High 5 in their previous outing. Skipper Nitesh Kumar, too, has been finding his rhythm again which has seen the team average 10.64 tackle points per match – the third-best in the season so far. If the duo can take care of Deepak Hooda consistently, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ attack could struggle to get going on Monday.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here