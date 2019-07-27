Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors in Mumbai: Panthers edge past Warriors

Click here to follow all the live action between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors.

Having started their respective seasons in exhilarating fashion with splendid victories, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will square off at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Both teams will be eager to build on their stellar wins and will eye a second win of the season in this fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers got their Season 7 campaign up and running in spectacular fashion with an impressive 19-point win over U Mumba and will look to replicate that performance against Bengal Warriors on Saturday. They were led from the front by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda in the last match, with the all-rounder scoring 11 raid points. He was well-supported by the duo of Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal, who combined to rake in 13 more raid points during the match. In defence, Right Corner Amit Hooda shone with a High 5 to his name and will have a pivotal role to play against Bengal Warriors on Saturday.

Bengal Warriors were magnificent in their opening match of Season 7 against U.P. Yoddha and registered a massive 31-point victory. The match saw Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh introduce himself to VIVO Pro Kabaddi with a brilliant Super 10. Captain Maninder Singh, too, was on song and finished the match with nine raid points to his name. Right Corner Baldev Singh was sensational in defence against U.P. Yoddha with seven tackle points to his name. Rinku Narwal, too, had an impressive outing in the last match and stopped just one tackle point short of a High 5. Overall, Bengal Warriors, this season, seem like a well-balanced outfit, with both their offence and defence very much capable of tipping any match in their favour.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here