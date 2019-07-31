Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Mumbai: Jaipur maintain unbeaten run with 37-21 win

Click here to follow all live action between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers

With two wins in two so far in Pro Kabaddi Season 7, Jaipur Pink Panthers are enjoying the perfect start to the season and will look to keep up the momentum when they meet Haryana Steelers in Mumbai on Wednesday. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, winning their first and losing their second game. Rakesh Kumar’s men will surely look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their season opener against Puneri Paltan but a few defensive frailties didn't help their cause in their second outing against Dabang Delhi. Coach Rakesh Kumar and captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan will be keen to iron out the chinks in the defensive line before the team takes the mat against an unbeaten Jaipur Pink Panthers outfit on Wednesday. Having picked up 21 points in two games, raider Naveen has been the star for Haryana Steelers so far and will look to continue his good form.

Propelled by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda in offence and Corners Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda in defence, Jaipur Pink Panthers have so far looked virtually unstoppable this season. Their late fightback to overturn a sizeable deficit against a strong Bengal Warriors unit in their last outing and eventual victory in the match, attest to the team's never-say-die attitude on the mat – a trait which can make them a major force this season. While Haryana Steelers will undoubtedly present a strong test for the Season 1 champions, the team will back themselves to come out of the fixture with the maximum points on offer.

