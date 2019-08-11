Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans at Ahmedabad: Titans beat Fortunegiants

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans

Preview: Gujarat Fortunegiants’ second home leg match sees them clashing with Telugu Titans at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday in what is an important match for both sides. Gujarat Fortunegiants faced a narrow defeat in their previous game against Tamil Thalaivas and will be itching to get winning momentum for the rest of their home leg. Telugu Titans turned around a series of early losses by tying their game against UP Yoddha but lost their previous match to Bengaluru Bulls.

Gujarat Fortunegiants had an exceptional start to their season, completing a hat-trick of victories before slumping to three consecutive defeats. Their most recent defeat came against Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of their home leg. Rohit Gulia – the team’s leading raid point scorer so far- led the raiders yet again in that match with a 9-raid-point performance. Captain Sunil Kumar, too, had an excellent outing, scoring a High 5 for his team. However, none of the other defenders managed to impress in that match as the team scored only 9 tackle points. They will want to tighten that aspect of their game before the match against Telugu Titans so that they can delight their home fans with a victory.

Telugu Titans lost their previous match to Bengaluru Bulls but will be buoyed by the performances of their star raider Siddharth Desai, who scored a Super 10, and Vishal Bhardwaj, who recorded a High 5. Desai, in particular, will be key to the team’s fortunes going forward as he can easily help his team take control of a match when he is in top gear. Captain Abozar Mohajermighani has scored only 9 tackle points in 6 appearances so far and will want to improve on that in the upcoming match so he can lead the charge from the front. Raider Armaan has also looked good in the opportunities he had so far and might be a key man in the encounter against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

