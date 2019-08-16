Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Ahmedabad: Gujarat slump to sixth straight defeat

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Jaipur Pink Panthers

The final game of the Ahmedabad leg of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 sees home team Gujarat Fortunegiants host Jaipur Pink Panthers at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants have lost all their matches at home so far and will be hoping to finish the leg with a positive result against an in-form side. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will be confident after their win over Puneri Paltan on Thursday and can go to the top of the table with another victory.

After losing just seven matches over the past two seasons, Gujarat Fortunegiants find themselves in an uncharacteristic slump in form, failing to win in each of their past five matches. Through 12 matches at home in Season 5 and 6, Gujarat Fortunegiants saw defeat only once, but they have already dropped three games at home this campaign. While their form has been worrisome, their average margin of defeat over the past four matches has been a paltry four points, reaffirming coach Manpreet Singh’s assessment that the team may just be in need of a win to get their season back on track.

Gujarat Fortunegiants’ defence has been at its stellar best and is averaging over 10 tackle points so far. The raiding unit has also done well in certain matches but has lacked the consistency of the past two campaigns. Star raider Sachin Tanwar, in particular, has struggled to hit the heights that he did in Season 5 and 6 and is averaging just five raid points. However, when Sachin fires, Gujarat Fortunegiants look a completely different outfit and if the raider can kickstart his campaign against Jaipur Pink Panthers, the home side may just find that elusive win in Ahmedabad.

With a clinical display against Puneri Paltan last night, Jaipur Pink Panthers showcased that they are among the frontrunners for the semi-finals this season. They have lost just one of their six fixtures so far and have won the remaining five matches, placing them third on the table, level on points with second-placed Bengal Warriors, who have played a game more. Skipper Deepak Hooda has led the team by example and has scored 50 raid points in his six outings so far. However, the star of the team has undoubtedly been Left Corner Sandeep Dhull, who leads the league in tackle points with 27.

Dhull, and Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defensive unit, has been spectacular this season and are currently averaging 11.33 tackle points per game, making them the second highest-scoring defence in the league. With the offence in such terrific shape and the defence playing at an elite level, Jaipur Pink Panthers are among the league’s best teams at the moment and will hope to continue their outstanding start to the campaign.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here