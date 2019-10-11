Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba in Greater Noida: U Mumba, Dabang Delhi share points after thrilling tie

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba

The penultimate game of the league stage will pit in-form U Mumba against a well-rested Dabang Delhi KC side at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday. While U Mumba are hunting for their fourth win on the trot, Dabang Delhi KC will be looking to retake top spot in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings.

After losing just once in their previous 15 matches, Dabang Delhi KC succumbed to two successive losses for the first time this season. However, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda will not be fazed by those defeats, as he willingly opted to rest almost all his starters and give opportunities to his bench players with their playoffs berth already sealed. Hooda will likely field the same players that he did in the last match, however, given U Mumba’s excellent recent form and an opportunity to finish top of the standings, the coach might be tempted to use the likes of Naveen Kumar, Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal, who last featured in a match 11 days ago.

Fazel Atrachali and his boys were in top form last night as they beat Haryana Steelers by a scoreline of 39-33. The charismatic skipper led from the front and scored eight tackle points, while his partner on the opposite flank, Sandeep Narwal, too, finished with a High 5, in what was a dominant defensive display, by U Mumba. The star of the show, however, was raider Ajinkya Kapre, who made his first start of the season and scored nine raid points, showcasing a host of moves while also contributing in defence in what was an impressive performance from the rookie. With the likes of Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan resting ahead of the playoffs, Kapre might have done enough to earn himself another start against Dabang Delhi KC on Friday.

