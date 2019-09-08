You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas at Kolkata: Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh shine in Delhi's win

Sports FP Sports Sep 08, 2019 20:38:34 IST

  • Dabang Delhi KC will be looking to bounce back from just their second loss in Pro Kabaddi Season 7, which came on Saturday against Haryana Steelers.

  • League leaders Delhi have never lost a game against Tamil Thalaivas and will be aiming to keep their perfect record against the southerners intact.

  • Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, haven’t won in their last seven matches and will be desperate for a victory to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Kolkata: Dabang Delhi KC will be looking to bounce back from just their second loss in Pro Kabaddi Season 7. They lost to Haryana Steelers on Saturday night but can make amends against Tamil Thalaivas at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas at Kolkata: Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh shine in Delhis win

Dabang Delhi Naveen Kumar showcases his raiding skills against Haryana Steelers on Saturday. Image courtesy: PKL

The league leaders have never lost a game against Tamil Thalaivas and will be aiming to keep their perfect record against the southerners intact. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, haven’t won in their last seven matches and will be desperate for a victory to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

After a rare off night, Dabang Delhi KC will want to set the record straight by returning to winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas — a side the league leaders have never lost to before. Naveen Kumar, of course, will be the person most likely to wreak havoc on the opposition defence as the youngster eyes a record-extending 12th successive Super 10 effort against the southerners.

However, as witnessed last night, he cannot carry the entire burden of Dabang Delhi KC’s raiding unit and will require the help of Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh in attack.

Their defence also needs to put in a better display than they did against Haryana Steelers after finishing with just five tackle points. Captain Joginder Narwal will be confident in his teammates’ ability in defence and they will be looking to forget their last outing with aggressive displays from Ravinder Pahal, Saeid Ghaffari and Vishal Mane.

Content courtesyPro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 20:38:34 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores