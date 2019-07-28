Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers at Mumbai: Delhi ease to landslide victory

Click here to follow all the live action between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers are unbeaten in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 so far, with the former having won two in a row and the latter winning their only match so far. Both teams will be eager to keep their 100 percent record intact when they face each other in Mumbai on Sunday.

Head-to-head: Dabang Delhi K.C. 1 – 5 Haryana Steelers. 0 Ties.

Dabang Delhi KC’s charge in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 is being spearheaded by youngster Naveen Kumar. The raider has been in sensational form this campaign, picking up right from where he left off last season. With 22 points (21 raid points and one tackle point) to his name, he has been the driving force behind both of Dabang Delhi KC's wins so far.

In Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh, the youngster has also found great support in attack, helping him elevate his game. In defence, captain and Left Corner Joginder Narwal has been leading from the front, scoring 8 tackle points in his two outings. Dabang Delhi K.C., in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, came from behind and won the tie via buzzer raid. The manner of the victory will surely add to the team's confidence going into Sunday's clash.

Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers cruised to a 10-point win in their first match of the season, inspired by a 14-point effort by raider Naveen. He scored 12 raid points and two tackle points to account for 14 of the 34 points the team scored in the match.

In defence, Left Cover Parveen was the side's standout player and he was well-supported by the likes of Kuldeep Singh, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale. On Sunday, the onus will be on the Haryana Steelers defence to mitigate the threat of Naveen Kumar, Chandran and Meraj. The outcome of the duel can very well determine the winner on the night.

