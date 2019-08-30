Pro Kabaddi 2019, Highlights, Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates at Delhi: Delhi maintain perfect home record with 38-35 win

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi KC will be looking to end their Pro Kabaddi Season 7 home leg with their perfect record at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex intact on Friday. They take on Patna Pirates in the final match of the Delhi leg and will be hoping to build on their lead at the summit of the Season 7 standings with a fourth consecutive win at home. Patna Pirates, meanwhile, need a win as well to have a chance of moving off bottom spot in the standings.

Dabang Delhi KC have looked unstoppable this season and have lost just one of their 10 outings so far. A well-balanced unit, the hosts have a variety of options in attack as well as defence. However, their main weapon this year has been the unstoppable Naveen Kumar, who has been in scintillating form and will be looking to break the record for most consecutive Super 10s on Friday.

Naveen has currently registered eight successive Super 10s and another against Patna Pirates will see him go past ‘Record-Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal’s record of eight. Naveen isn’t the only attacking threat that Dabang Delhi KC possess though with Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh also capable of wreaking havoc on opposition defences. As far as the home side’s defence is concerned, Ravinder Pahal has found form over the last two matches and, along with skipper Joginder Narwal, has organised and led the defence well. Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari have also demonstrated their experience and ability to deliver over the first half of the season.

Patna Pirates must turn things around soon if they are to get their campaign back on track. They are currently at the bottom of the points table having emerged victorious in just one of their last seven games. There were shades of the old Pardeep Narwal in Patna Pirates’ last few matches, but putting a lot of raiding responsibility on his shoulders could make it difficult for the three-time champions. They’ll need to produce a more cohesive performance against Dabang Delhi KC with all members of their team making important contributions.

Pardeep will find it difficult to produce his best, if not complemented and revived quickly when necessary by the likes of Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Jang Kun Lee and Ashish. In defence, with personnel like Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Monu and Hadi Oshtorak on the roster, Patna Pirates are capable of thwarting any opposition attack in the league when in form.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

