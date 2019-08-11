Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers at Ahmedabad: Haryana win thrilling encounter

Super Sunday in Ahmedabad kicks off with a tantalizing affair, as reigning champions and in-form Bengaluru Bulls go to battle against Haryana Steelers at the EKA Arena by TransStadia. Haryana Steelers are coming off an impressive display against Patna Pirates where their defence had an outstanding night.

After starting with a win and a loss in their first two matches, reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls have strung together a run of three successive wins, which put them level on points with second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. In their previous outing against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls were outstanding from the get-go and eventually won the contest by 21 points.

Pawan ‘Hi-Flyer’ Sehrawat came close to a kabaddi ‘Double’, finishing the game with 13 raid points and four tackle points. Despite leading by a comfortable margin in the final quarter of the match, Bengaluru Bulls’ defence was relentless and notched up four Super Tackles in the final seven minutes to keep the All-Out at bay. Skipper Rohit Kumar, too, delivered his season-best performance scoring seven raid points on the night. With the players in good form and the team delivering on the mat, coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat and his team look primed for another stellar campaign.

After three losses on the trot, Haryana Steelers finally broke the sequence against Patna Pirates with an impressive 35-26 victory over the three-time champions. Right Cover and Corner duo of Ravi Kumar and Sunil combined for eight tackle points, while skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan scored three against Patna Pirates in a stellar defensive effort by Haryana Steelers. In offence, raider Vikash Kandola scored his maiden Super 10 of the season in just his second appearance while Vinay played a good supporting role with six raid points. Haryana Steelers’ offence and defence found good synergy against Patna Pirates and coach Rakesh Kumar will hope that his team plays just as well as they did against Patna Pirates when they take on Bengaluru Bulls.

