Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers at Delhi: Vikas, Vinay script thrilling win for Haryana

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers.

Bengal Warriors will be looking to strengthen their position in the top six of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 when they face Haryana Steelers at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on Monday. Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last five games and will be eyeing their sixth win of the campaign on Monday. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have never lost to Bengal Warriors and will be looking for their sixth win of the season, too, in order to boost their chances of a top-six finish.

After a convincing display to brush aside Patna Pirates in their last game, Bengal Warriors will hope they can continue with their winning momentum and extend their unbeaten run to six matches. Their talisman in attack – Maninder Singh – has been consistent and will be a source of concern for Haryana Steelers’ defence. However, he won’t be the only raider they will need to stop to have a shot at victory. The likes of K Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh have already proven their quality in attack for Bengal Warriors and will be itching to make an impact on Monday. Their defence also possesses a wealth of talent, making for a well-balanced unit that has, unsurprisingly, been towards the top of the table for most the season. Rinku Narwal registered a High 5 for them last time around, but Jeeva Kumar and Baldev Singh are also capable of producing similar performances, as seen in the past.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here