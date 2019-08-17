Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi at Chennai: Prapanjan, Naveen Kumar shine in thrilling tie

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi.

Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai as the teams continue their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign on Saturday. Both sides made good starts to their campaign and are currently sitting towards the top of the standings.

Bengal Warriors won their last match against U Mumba and will be looking to rise above Dabang Delhi with another win on Saturday. Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, have lost just one game this season and they’ll know that a victory over Bengal Warriors will put them on top of the standings.

Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last three matches and they’ll be eager to extend that run with another strong display against Dabang Delhi. One of the better raiding units in the ongoing campaign, they’ll be looking to unsettle Dabang Delhi K.C.’s defence with the swift and sharp movements of their experienced raiders.

While Maninder Singh is currently their leading raid points scorer, K. Prapanjan has also had his say on the team’s fortunes and was the top scorer in their last match with eight raid points. Besides Maninder and Prapanjan, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh has also proven his mantle in attack as well as defence.

Bengal Warriors’ best defender of the campaign though has been Baldev Singh, who already has a league-high, three High 5s under his belt. He along with Rinku Narwal, Viraj Vishnu Langde and Vijin Thangadurai won’t be fazed by Dabang Delhi's raiders and will fancy their chances.

A frontrunner for a semi-final spot in the current season, Dabang Delhi will be confident about their chances against Bengal Warriors and head into the contest on the back of a narrow win over Puneri Paltan.

Naveen Kumar has been in scintillating form with opposition defences finding it difficult to contain the youngster. He registered a Super 10 in the last game and has received good support in attack from Chandran Ranjit so far.

Both raiders have had their starring moments already in this campaign and judging by their recent form, one can expect more fireworks from the dynamic duo. Their defence has been expertly marshalled by their captain Joginder Narwal, who’s their leading tackle points scorer this year.

Dabang Delhi’s defence, in fact, is blessed with an abundance of experience with the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari also in the fray.

