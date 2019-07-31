Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers no match for Jaipur Pink Panthers as Deepak Hooda-led side collect third win on the trot

Mumbai: Skipper Deepak Hooda led from the front as Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Haryana Steelers 37-21 in their Pro Kabaddi League match in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This was Jaipur's third win in as many matches and the side took control of the game in the second half by inflicting two 'all-outs' on the opposition.

Hooda (14 points) was the star performer, while Sandeep Dhull (6 points) and Vishal (4 points) complemented the skipper well.

Jaipur opened their account by successfully tackling Haryana raider Naveen. But Haryana tackled Hooda to make it 2 -1.

Jaipur surged ahead 5-2, courtesy a successful raid by Deepak. But some good work by Haryana helped them reduce the deficit to 5-6 in a closely-fought game.

Jaipur, with successful tackles and raids, were inching ahead. However, with their defenders up to the mark, Haryana were closing in on the gap.

But Jaipur defenders successfully tackled Naveen to take them 10-8 ahead.

Deepak, then with three minutes to go for the first half, grabbed two points to take Jaipur 12-8 ahead.

Haryana's K Selvamani was successfully tackled by Jaipur in the dying minutes of the first half as they went 13 -8 ahead into the break.

After the break, Jaipur inflicted an all-out to surge 17-8 ahead.

And then there was no looking back for the outfit as they continued their dominance, maintaining a 10-point lead over Haryana with nine minutes left for the game to end.

Jaipur inflicted the second all out in the 36th minute of the match to move 34-16 and their win just remained a formality.

Finally, Jaipur won 37-21 and continued their winning run.

