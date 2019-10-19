Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: Bengal crowned champions, triumph 39-34

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League final match between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will witness a new Pro Kabaddi champion being crowned as Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, both teams in their maiden final appearance, will lock horns for one final time with all to play for. Both teams had contrasting showings in the Semi-finals as Dabang Delhi held onto a healthy lead to win by a comfortable margin while Bengal Warriors had to see off a late fight by U Mumba to sneak through in the final minute.

Bengal Warriors are undefeated against Dabang Delhi this season, tying 30-30 in Match 46 before defeating the team from the capital 42-33 in Match 115 at Panchkula.

Dabang Delhi magical run in Season 7 continued in the first Semi-final where they defeated reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls by a comfortable 44-38 scoreline. The league-table toppers were in the lead throughout the match and never let go of the steering wheel, which gave Bengaluru Bulls no chance to come back.

Dabang Delhi's talisman Naveen Kumar continued his supreme run of form and scored his 20th successive Super 10 in the Semi-final while once again emerging as the team’s leading raider. His 15 raid points proved vital to the team’s cause as the rest of the team scored just eight more overall. The raider has an incredible average of 12.86 raid points per game and is 17 raid points shy of his first-ever 300 raid point campaign.

Bengal Warriors proved that they can be a force to be reckoned with even without their skipper Maninder Singh as they beat Tamil Thalaivas in their last league-stage match before winning 37-35 against U Mumba in the Semi-final. They managed to fight off a strong U Mumba comeback and put in two late tackles to seal the result in their favour. If Maninder returns to their fold for the final, it could become very difficult to stop the Bengal Warriors juggernaut.

Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan made up for Maninder's absence, though, in the Semi-final. Hegde put in a game-changing Super Raid while Prapanjan, who is in his third straight 100 plus raid point season, contributed 4 raid points. Nabibakhsh’s presence makes a big difference to the team as well since he is able to contribute on both sides of the mat, which lends the team a good balance.

