Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Live Updates: Hosts eye revenge for defeat in Sonepat leg

In what promises to be a riveting contest, UP Yoddha will take on Telugu Titans at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday in a Zone B contest.

The two sides faced off earlier in the season during the Sonepat leg, a contest which ended 34-29 in Telugu Titans’ favour.

In that match, it was the Titans’ defence which ruled the roost, with Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani particularly effective.

Yoddha will come into the match after a bruising 30-30 tie against Bengal Warriors in their last home game. But their biggest takeaway from the contest was the return to form of captain Rishank Devadiga, who scored a Super 10 after a long time.

Meanwhile, the Titans have seen a debilitating a 41-20 loss against U Mumba earlier this season, but have bounced back in style, beating Patna Pirates by a scoreline of 53-32. In that victory, Titans’ mercurial raider Rahul Chaudhari found form, scoring a season-high 17 raid points. In the process, he also became the first man in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach 750 points, continuing his streak of being the league’s trendsetter.

