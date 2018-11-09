Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match Highlights: Hosts ruin Anup Kumar's homecoming to go atop Zone A

Click here to follow all the live action between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers

With an opportunity to rise to the top of the Zone A standings, U Mumba will begin the Mumbai leg with a clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday.

The two teams have faced each other once before this season. In that match, they narrowly eked out a 39-32 win thanks to the heroics of Siddharth Desai, who has been a revelation this season, and scored 13 raid points on the night. He was ably assisted by substitute Rohit Baliyan, who notched up seven raid points.

U Mumba’s form has been stellar this season. They’ve suffered just one defeat and a draw — both to Puneri Paltan — in eight matches so far.

Jaipur, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the pile in Zone A, with two wins from seven games.

What lends an extra edge to this tie is the presence of Anup Kumar in the Jaipur ranks. Anup led the Mumbai franchise to three straight finals in the first three seasons of Pro Kabaddi League, not to mention the title the team won under his leadership in Season 2. This will be another opportunity for Anup to notch up his 19th victory at the NSCI Dome. Albeit, this time, it will be in the Jaipur colours.

Anup is the all-time leader in points scored at the venue with 190 total points in 27 matches at an average of over seven points per game.

