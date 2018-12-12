Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live score and updates: Titans, Bulls clash in crucial encounter

Click here to follow all the live action between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here

Preview: Following their defeat last night against UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans face another stern test against current Zone B leaders Bengaluru Bulls at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday. A victory for the visitors will see them go 13 points clear at the top of the zone standings, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the Playoffs.

The two teams last met in Bengaluru Bulls’ home leg where Telugu Titans succumbed to a 34-26 defeat.

Key Players -

Abozar Mohajermighani – Telugu Titans

With eight tackle points in his last two matches, Abozar Mohajermighani is well and truly back to his very best in Telugu Titans’ home leg. Bengaluru Bulls boast of three outstanding raiders in Rohit Kumar, Kashiling Adake and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and hence, Mighani’s performance on the night against Bengaluru Bulls’ potent raiding trio will be a huge factor in Telugu Titans’ quest for a third victory at home.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat – Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been magnificent in Season 6 for Bengaluru Bulls and currently ranks third in the list of Best Raiders this campaign. The raider let skipper Rohit Kumar take the lead during his team’s home leg but, given his form and numbers this campaign, Sehrawat will be raring to take the mat by storm in Vizag and score his ninth Super 10 of the season in a crucial Southern Derby.

Content Courtesy: www.prokabaddi.com