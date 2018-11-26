Pro Kabaddi 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Highlights: Ajay Thakur and Co complete 'South Derby' sweep

Click here to follow all the live action between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans.

Preview: The third and final Southern Derby of the zonal stage between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 with take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday.

In their previous encounter last Tuesday, Tamil Thalaivas secured victory by a scoreline of 27-23 in what was their first ever win over Telugu Titans.

Ajay Thakur’s solid performances have been a constant for Tamil Thalaivas in this season. The raider ranks fourth in the league in raid points and average raid points scored with 131 and 9.36 respectively in 14 outings for his side. He was instrumental in his team’s first ever victory over Telugu Titans, scoring eight of his team’s 27 points in a low-scoring affair.

Veteran all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar has been a stalwart in defence for Tamil Thalaivas in this season of Pro Kabaddi. Chhillar has scored 46 tackle points and is just one shy of his total from the previous campaign.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, Krushna Madane has performed well in the Left Corner position and is growing in stature with every passing game, since being drafted into the starting seven. Having played just four games, Madane has scored eight tackle points and, in his last outing against Tamil Thalaivas, he scored two in his team’s narrow loss.

Forty-four raid points in his past five outings suggest Rahul Chaudhari is back to his best, and Telugu Titans will be banking on the raider to continue his rich vein of form. Chaudhari led his team with eight raid points in his team’s four-point loss to Tamil Thalaivas and will be expected to yet again lead his team in offence in the season’s final Southern Derby between these two sides.

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here

Content Courtesy: www.prokabaddi.com