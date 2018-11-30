Pro Kabaddi 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Live score and updates: League's in-form teams clash in Delhi

Click here to follow all the live action between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates

Preview: The Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi will play host to the final clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi Season 6, in what will be a match headlined by two of the league’s top raiders, Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal.

Victory for Tamil Thalaivas will see them leapfrog Telugu Titans into fourth place in Zone B while a sixth consecutive win for Patna Pirates will see them increase their lead over Bengal Warriors, who are closing in on second place in the zone.

Both teams enjoyed a huge victory over the other in their previous two encounters this season. Tamil Thalaivas prevailed in the first game by 16 points courtesy of a brilliant performance by Ajay Thakur while Pardeep Narwal led Patna Pirates to victory in their previous encounter by 18 points.

Key Players -

Manjeet Chhillar- Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet Chhillar’s form has been key for Tamil Thalaivas all through their campaign. The veteran is one of only five players with 50 or more tackle points this season and sits fourth on the Best Defender’s list. Chhillar has managed 41 tackle points against Patna Pirates overall and will look for another big performance after returning with a High 5 in his side’s previous game against Telugu Titans.

Jaideep- Patna Pirates

Jaideep has been Patna Pirates’ best defender this year, managing 45 tackle points in 14 games, placing him seventh on the Best Defenders’ list. Jaideep averages two tackle points per game against Tamil Thalaivas and would like to improve his figures as he looks to thwart the threat offered by Tamil Thalaivas’ experienced raiders- Thakur, Jasvir Singh and Surjeet Singh.

