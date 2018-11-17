Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match Highlights: Warriors clinch tie against Pune

Preview: It's the penultimate day of the second Inter-Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi where Puneri Paltan take on Bengal Warriors at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Puneri Paltan are placed third on the Zone A table while Bengal Warriors are at the fifth spot in the Zone B.

Puneri Paltans have lost their last two games against U Mumba and Telugu Titans respectively so they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and make their stay in the top half of the zone. Bengal Warriors will move up to the third spot on the Zone B table if they manage to secure all three points on Saturday.

The key for Puneri Paltan is their skipper Girish Maruti Ernak who had notched up 29 tackle points in the first seven games, but he has has been struggling for form in the last few games. Defender Sandeep Narwal is their best best to stop Bengal Warriors' raiders. Maninder Singh is in great form for Warriors' and once again, he would look to make an impact against the Pune side.

