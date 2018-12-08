Pro Kabaddi 2018, Match Highlights, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors: Zone A leaders Mumbai ease past Warriors

Click here to follow all the live action between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors.

Preview: Vizag will play host to a thrilling encounter on Saturday when U Mumba take on Bengal Warriors on the penultimate day of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

While U Mumba have already qualified for the Playoffs from Zone A, Bengal Warriors currently occupy the third spot in Zone B and a victory will boost their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs before they go into their home leg on 21 December. They trail current Zone B leaders Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points with three additional games in hand which puts them in contention for the top spot in their zone.

The sides last met in Kolkata in Season 5 with U Mumba winning by a scoreline of 37-31. Maninder Singh was the star for Bengal Warriors, returning with a Super 10. Bengal Warriors will hope he can deliver a similar performance and help them reverse that result this time around.

Siddharth Desai has enjoyed a stellar debut season that has seen him break multiple records while leading U Mumba’s offence. Having scored 178 raid points in 16 games, Desai has clocked the third-most number of raid points so far this season at an impressive average of 11.13. Desai also has the second-most number of Super 10s with 10 to his name, two fewer than reigning MVP Pardeep Narwal. He will aim for an 11th Super 10 in his first outing against Bengal Warriors as U Mumba look to score their 10th victory against them.

Bengal Warriors’ offence has been ably led by Maninder Singh for the second season in succession. Singh has been at his very best, averaging 9.92 raid points per game. He sits eighth amongst the season’s top raid-point-scorers with 129 in 13 games. Singh has also been in top form recently, having scored 54 raid points in his last 5 games. Against Bengaluru Bulls, he delivered one of the best performances of his career, scoring 17 raid points and helping his side beat the Zone B leaders for the second game running.

Content Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi