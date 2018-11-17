Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Home team Gujarat look to maintain winning run

Preview: Saturday's second match involved the in-form home team Gujarat Fortunegiants against Zone B’s Bengaluru Bulls, in what promises to be a high intensity game at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Both teams currently occupy the second spot in their respective zones and will aim to snatch all five points on Saturday. A victory for the visitors will see them move to the top of Zone B, whereas a win for the home side will make them among the few teams to hit the 40-point mark on the points table in the current season.

The Fortunegaints are presently in great form having won seven straight games in this edition of Pro Kabaddi.

Squad:

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, C Kalai Arasan, Amit Vikram Kandola, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Vittala, Amit Jaivir Sharma

Raiders: Dharmender, Yashwant Bishnoi, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Ajay Kumar, K. Prapanjan, Dong Geon Lee, Lalit Chaudhary, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Sachin

All-rounders: Rohit Gulia, Hadi Oshtorak, Anil

Bengaluru Bulls

Defenders: Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar, K Jawahar Vivek, Sandeep Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, BR Nithesh, Raju Lal Choudhary

Raiders: Rohit Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Kashiling Adake, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, V Anand, Anil, Rohit

All-rounders: Jasmer Singh Gulia, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim

