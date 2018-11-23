Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Bengaluru look to maintain top spot in Zone B

Click here to follow all the live action Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors

Preview: It's the start of the new leg in Pune as Bengaluru Bulls take on Bengal Warriors in a Zone B encounter at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Friday.

The two sides last clashed in Season 5 in a highly entertaining encounter that saw Bengal Warriors win by a narrow four-point margin.The stars of the match, Harish Naik and Mahender Singh for Bengaluru Bulls and Maninder Singh and PO Surjeet Singh for Bengal Warriors, are still with their respective sides and will look to make an impact again as they look to lead their respective teams to victory.Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been a revelation this season for Bengaluru Bulls.

With a season-leading average of 12.4 raid points per game, Sehrawat has managed 124 raid points in just 10 games. Sehrawat’s consistency has been a major factor in Bengaluru Bulls’ run to the top of Zone B. With a league-high 9 Super Raids, Sehrawat has shown he can handle pressure as well when the defence surrounds him. Bengaluru Bulls will look to him for another strong performance as they aim to start their home leg with a victory.Captain PO Surjeet Singh has been Bengal Warriors’ best defender this season with 27 tackle points in 11 games. Singh has managed two High 5s this campaign and will be an important asset for Bengal Warriors if they are to keep Bengaluru Bulls’ raiders quiet.

