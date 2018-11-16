Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, Live score: Jaipur, UP look to bounce back

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

The second match of the Ahmedabad leg sees Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddha at the Arena by TransStadia on Friday. Both teams will want to get some winning momentum as UP Yoddha have the opportunity to capture the second spot in Zone B while Jaipur Pink Panthers will have to win this game to challenge the top three in Zone A going forward.

Key players

Sandeep Dhull – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Left Corner Sandeep Dhull has shown great composure in pressure situations for Jaipur Pink Panthers, be it while starting the game or coming in as a substitute when the team needs to inflict a crucial tackle. He is second only to Mohit Chhillar when it comes to scoring tackle point for his team. His diving Thigh Holds could trouble Rishank Devadiga when he goes in for a bonus point.

Shrikant Jadhav - UP Yoddha

The left raider will have a tough task when he faces the Corner duo of Sandeep Dhull and Mohit Chhillar on Friday. Right Corner Chhillar has the ability to surprise raiders by diving for their ankles and Jadhav will have to watch out for this when he takes the defender on. Jadhav is the leading raid point scorer for his side and his presence on the mat will be crucial for UP Yoddha.