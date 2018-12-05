Pro Kabaddi 2018, Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Delhi edge past Bengaluru to put daylight between themselves and Pune

Click here to follow all the live action between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls.

Preview: Following their win against Telugu Titans last night, Dabang Delhi KC host current Zone B toppers Bengaluru Bulls at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on Wednesday. A victory tonight for the home side will see them extend their lead over Puneri Paltan in that third and final Playoff spot in Zone A, whereas victory for Bengaluru Bulls will see them increase their lead at the top of their zone to 17 points.

The two teams last met in Season 5 in an Inter-Zone Wildcard match where Bengaluru Bulls, led by captain Rohit Kumar’s 12-point performance, triumphed over Dabang Delhi KC by a scoreline of 35-32.

With 42 tackle points in 17 appearances so far, Dabang Delhi KC captain Joginder Narwal has enjoyed a quality campaign in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6. He has also been very effective in assisting tackles made by his teammates, ranking second in that category. Narwal’s play in that crucial Left Corner position has been instrumental in their outstanding season, as the team hunts for a first-ever playoff berth in the Pro Kabaddi.

After taking up the role of the secondary raider behind Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in the earlier half of the campaign, Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar came into his own during his team’s home leg. Kumar scored 56 raid points in six appearances, a tally higher than what he managed in his first 10 matches this campaign. Kumar’s solid form is a huge blessing for Bengaluru Bulls as they head into their final half a dozen games in the league stage of the season.

The two captains, Narwal and Kumar, rank second for their team in tackle points and raiding points, respectively, but their leadership on the mat remains of utmost importance to their sides. This crunch fixture could boil down to how these two captains lead their teams.

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here

Content Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi