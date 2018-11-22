Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Match Highlights: Gujarat end home leg on a high

Preview: The final game of the Ahmedabad-leg will see Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Haryana Steelers at The Arena by TransStadia on Thursday.

The teams clashed earlier in the season at Sonepat in a highly entertaining contest that saw Haryana Steelers come out on top with a victory. Sunil and Kuldeep Singh both managed High 5s in the game, as Haryana Steelers handed Gujarat Fortunegiants one of their only two defeats this season.

Sunil Kumar was instrumental in his side’s unbeaten nine-match run that saw them score huge wins over their opponents. He is currently the second most successful defender of the side with 42 tackle points at an average of 3.23 which betters his average from Season 5 which was 2.38. Kumar scored three tackle points and was the side’s most successful defender in the last meeting between these teams. He will be aiming to better that performance if Gujarat Fortunegiants are to record their first victory over Haryana Steelers.

Vikash Khandola sits fifth in the best raiders standings with 110 points in 13 games. He has scored 5 Super 10s this year and, averaging 8.46 raid points per match in the entire season, he has scored 29 raid points in Haryana Steelers’ two outings in the previous leg at Mumbai.

