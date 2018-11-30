Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Live score and updates: Delhi look to begin home leg with a win

Preview: Kabaddi action makes its next stop in the capital city as Dabang Delhi host Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of their home leg in Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

The two teams met earlier in the campaign in Mumbai where Dabang Delhi came out on top by a scoreline of 40-29. Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh and Chandran Ranjit combined to score 27 raid points in a solid outing for their team.

Key Players -

Naveen Kumar – Dabang Delhi

Rookie Naveen Kumar has been stellar in his maiden VIVO Pro Kabaddi campaign and has already amassed over a 100 raid points in 13 matches. Kumar scored a Super 10 in his last appearance against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will be hopeful of a similar performance from their young star to close the gap on third-placed Puneri Paltan.

Mohit Chhillar – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Veteran Mohit Chhillar has been a rock at the Right Corner position for Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 6 and has an excellent record in assists as well as tackle points with 22 and 29 to his name respectively. Chhillar was limited to a single point in his previous outing against Dabang Delhi and, if Jaipur Pink Panthers are to win this contest, Chhillar’s performance will be extremely important for his side.

