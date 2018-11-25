Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, Live score and updates: Delhi look to enter playoff spots

Click here to follow all the live action between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers

Preview: An all-northern battle at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will see Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers, with both teams searching for a win to close the gap on third-placed Puneri Paltan in Zone A.

The previous meeting between the two sides happened just over a fortnight ago where Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers by a scoreline of 39-33, courtesy of a nine-point night from rookie sensation Naveen Kumar. That victory marked Dabang Delhi’s first triumph over Haryana Steelers in five attempts.

Key Players –

Chandran Ranjit – Dabang Delhi

Raider Chandran Ranjit has formed a solid raiding duo with Naveen Kumar for Dabang Delhi in Season 6. Having scored 83 raid points in 12 games, Ranjit currently ranks among the top 15 raiders of the season. Dabang Delhi rank fifth in the league this season in average points scored and Ranjit’s contributions in offence have been vital in them achieving that feat.

Monu Goyat – Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers captain Monu Goyat has scored 81 raid points in 12 appearances so far and has shown some good form in Season 6. With his team trailing third-placed Puneri Paltan by 16 points, Goyat’s performances in the remaining fixtures will go a long way in determining his team’s fate as they hunt a Super Playoff spot.

Content Courtesy: www.prokabaddi.com