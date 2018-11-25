Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Live score: Zone B giants battle for top spot

Click here to follow all the live action between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates

Preview: Fans at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will be treated to a grand spectacle when Zone B toppers Bengaluru Bulls take on reigning champions Patna Pirates on Sunday. A victory for either side will be huge in their quest for the top spot in Zone B, making this fixture a tantalizing prospect for kabaddi fans.

The two sides met earlier in the season where Bengaluru Bulls came out on top by a scoreline of 43-41, largely thanks to Pawan Kumar Sehrawat’s incredible 15-point performance. Since that defeat, Patna Pirates have won all their fixtures, helping them close down the gap on Bengaluru Bulls to just 8 points.

Key Players -

Rohit Kumar – Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls’ captain Rohit Kumar continued his outstanding work for his side, scoring nine raid points against Bengal Warriors and following that up with a 10 raid point performance against Tamil Thalaivas last night. With Patna Pirates averaging just over 40 points in their last five encounters, the onus will be on Bengaluru Bulls’ offence, especially Sehrawat and Kumar, to match them point-for-point and raid-for-raid, if they are to beat the reigning champions for the second time this campaign.

Jaideep – Patna Pirates

Second seasons are seldom as great as the one Patna Pirates’ Left Corner Jaideep has enjoyed so far in Season 6. He leads his team and ranks sixth in the season in tackle points with 43, and has established himself as one of the premier young defenders in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. Jaideep managed three tackle points in his side’s narrow defeat to Bengaluru Bulls earlier in the campaign and Patna Pirates will be hopeful that their outstanding Left Corner will be able to replicate, if not better, that performance and limit the impact of Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar.

