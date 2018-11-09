Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Match Highlights: Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh lead side to victory

Click here to follow all the live action between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans

Third-placed Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors, who are currently fifth in Zone B, with victory for the former good enough to propel them to second spot in the standings over UP Yoddha while a win for the Warriors will help them leapfrog Titans into third place.

This is the second time the two teams will be facing off in season 6 of Pro Kabaddi League, with Bengal Warriors walking away with a 30-25 win and the honours in the Sonepat leg. It was Bengal’s lead raider Maninder Singh who was instrumental in that match, scoring 11 raid points on the night.

The Titans will be looking to avenge that defeat on Friday.

Bengal Warriors, whose last match against UP Yoddha ended in 30-30 tie, are in a rut of sorts, having won only one of their last four games. They could end that with victory.

