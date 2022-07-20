At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India are sending 215 athletes from 19 different sports who will compete in 141 different events.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the struggle, grit and determination of the Commonwealth Games-bound athletes in a light-hearted interaction on Wednesday as he urged them to forget expectations and focus only on giving their best in Birmingham.

"Today, as a lot of you may be know is the beginning of the Chess Olympiad as well. The next 10 days we will see many Indian athletes shining. Many athletes present today have already represented India in other international sporting events. But the athletes who are going for their maiden adventure, I wish them the best," he said while addressing the athletes.

"The 65 athletes who are going to be participating at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, I am sure will make a lasting mark in the world of sports," he added.

He also spoke individually with athletes such as men's 3000m steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, shuttler Treesa Jolly, hockey player Salima Tete, para-athlete shot putter Sharmila and cyclist David Beckham.

The interaction was also attended by the likes of Olympic double medallist PV Sindhu, women's hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, boxers Shiva Thapa and Sumit, shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen.

The endeavour is a part of his ongoing efforts to inspire athletes before they compete in important sporting events. PM Modi engaged with Indian athletes travelling to Tokyo Olympics last year and the Indian para-athletes for the Paralympics.

Commonwealth Games will commence from 28 July until 8 August with Birmingham playing host. At the CWG 2022, 215 participants from 19 different sports will compete in 141 different events for India.

This is going to be India's 18th participation in the quadrennial competition.

India won record-breaking 66 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze in Gold Coast.

The Indian delegation in 2022 will participate in 16 events spread over 15 sites across nine British cities and towns.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.