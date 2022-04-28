Eintracht Frankfurt travel to England to face Leicester City FC while fellow German side RB Leipzig host Scottish giants Rangers FC in the Europa League semifinals.

After Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over the Camp Nou for their upset quarterfinal win over Barcelona, London is the next destination as their team plays West Ham in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Club president Peter Fischer has suggested that the thousands of fans heading to England could party outside Buckingham Palace. Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt's last final came when it won the old UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham's last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner's Cup final.

In the other semifinal, Rangers are bringing plenty of fans to Leipzig as they seek to stun German opposition for the second time this season after earlier eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig beat Atalanta to reach this stage and are aiming for their first-ever European final.

Roma visit Leicester in Europa Conference League

First-leg semifinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League — the new third tier of European competition — features Roma at Leicester and Marseille at Feyenoord.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho faces his apprentice, Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, who was appointed to Chelsea’s academy during Mourinho’s first stint with the London club.

Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Leicester counterpart Jamie Vardy are vying for a spot in England’s team at the World Cup. It’s an especially poignant match for Abraham, who left Chelsea last year after falling out of favor with the English club and is returning to his home country to show how far he has progressed, with 24 goals in 46 matches across all competitions this season with Roma.

A large contingent of Roma fans are traveling to the game.

Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers is tied with Abraham for the competition lead with eight goals each. F

eyenoord and Marseille are both former European Cup champions, with Feyenoord having won Europe’s premier competition in 1970 and Marseille having lifted the Champions League trophy in 1993.

