Premier League: Watch — Manchester City's wild title celebrations after pulling off heist at Etihad
Manchester City were trailing Aston Villa 0-2 on the final match day of the 2021-22 season before three goals in a space of five minutes secured Pep Guardiola's side their sixth Premier League title in 11 years.
Pep Guardiola hailed his Manchester City stars as legends after securing a fourth Premier League title in five years on Sunday in dramatic fashion.
Needing to win to hold off Liverpool's title charge, Guardiola's men trailed Aston Villa 2-0 until the 76th minute before Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice either side of Rodri's strike.
"These guys are legends. When you win in this country four times in five years, it is because these guys are so special. They will be remembered forever," said Guardiola.
In scenes reminiscent of the first of City's now six league titles in 11 seasons when Sergio Aguero scored a 93rd minute winner to deny Manchester United the title on goal difference, the champions produced a remarkable comeback at the Etihad.
Goals from Matty Cash and former Liverpool favourite Philippe Coutinho looked set to gift the Reds the title.
Jurgen Klopp's men did their job by also coming from a goal down to beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield, but City's rescue act ensured Liverpool's bid for an unprecedented quadruple is over.
Below are some clips of some of the celebrations in the City camp as well as among their supporters at the Etihad Stadium following the final whistle:
Manchester City come from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa and win the Premier League! pic.twitter.com/SVezLU6QVb
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 22, 2022
Champions @ManCity #mcfc pic.twitter.com/gIaK1s8vPH — Colin Muz (@cmmuz) May 22, 2022
With inputs from AFP
