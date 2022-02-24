Premier League: 'Maybe I'm not so good' Antonio Conte questions own future at Tottenham
Conte said he would be speaking to the hierarchy at the London club to see if he is the right man to take Tottenham forward.
Burnley: Antonio Conte questioned his future as Tottenham manager after seeing his team lose 1-0 at relegation-threatened Burnley on Wednesday for a fourth defeat in its last five games in the Premier League.
Conte said he would be speaking to the hierarchy at the London club to see if he is the right man to take Tottenham forward.
"I am too honest to accept this kind of situation," Conte said, "and for sure we will make an assessment with the club.
"Because it's not right, it's not good for everybody to continue to lose. I can't accept this."
Antonio Conte says the Club will now have to make an assessment about his future after a defeat to Burnley tonight. pic.twitter.com/z2QLaiEKZX
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 23, 2022
The optimism from Saturday's stunning 3-2 win at first-place Manchester City was punctured at a wet and windy Turf Moor, against a Burnley team which started the game in next-to-last place.
It made Conte question his own ability as a manager after 3 1/2 months in the job at Tottenham.
"First time in my life, four defeats in five. Maybe I'm not so good," Conte said. "Tottenham called me to improve the situation. But I'm too honest to close my eyes and to continue to say, 'OK but I want to finish my season in this way (and) my salary is good.' No, I'm not this type of person. I have ambition."
Tottenham is in eighth place, seven points off the top four but with two games in hand over fourth-place Manchester United.
"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation (trouble) — this is the reality," Conte said.
"Maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility. If I have that, I'm open for every decision. I want to help Tottenham from the first day I arrive. Also to take my salary, it is not right at this moment."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Premier League: Thomas Tuchel admits Romelu Lukaku 'wasn't involved' after Chelsea striker's subdued display
Lukaku has not netted in the Premier League since December, when he gave a controversial interview that featured criticism of the way he was being used at Chelsea and hints he wanted to rejoin Inter.
Premier League: Manchester City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race
City's lead at the top is down to six points after a pulsating afternoon that could serve as a seismic shift in the Premier League's battle for supremacy.
Premier League: Liverpool close gap on Manchester City, Spurs rocked by Wolves
Fabinho struck late in the first half at windswept Turf Moor to give Liverpool their fourth successive league victory.