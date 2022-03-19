Premier League: Luke Ayling late winner completes thrilling comeback for Leeds United over Wolves

The visitors lost Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich, to injuries in the first half. Wolves were also forced to replace Ruben Neves with Trincao, who created the opening goal on 26 minutes

London: Leeds United produced three goals in the last half-hour to come back from two goals down to beat 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 at Molineux in the Premier League on Friday.

The visitors lost Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich, to injuries in the first half. Wolves were also forced to replace Ruben Neves with Trincao, who created the opening goal on 26 minutes when he found Jonny to sweep in.

Trincao struck a post from distance before doubling Wolves' lead at the end of the first half, finishing off Daniel Podence's cutback.

Raul Jimenez was shown a second yellow card early in the second half for a challenge on Illan Meslier, who had to be replaced by Premier League debutant Kristoffer Klaesson.

The comeback began on 63 minutes when Jack Harrison scored on the rebound after Luke Ayling had hit the post. A galvanised Leeds poured forward and Rodrigo equalised three minutes later when Wolves failed to clear after Daniel James had hit the woodwork. And Ayling proved to be the dramatic winner, smashing in a high shot in stoppage time to earn Leeds back-to-back wins.

Jesse Marsch's side, in 16th place, move on to 29 points, seven clear of the bottom three. A first defeat in three keeps Wolves eighth with 46 points.

