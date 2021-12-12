Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Sports News
  • Premier League: Leicester thrash Newcastle 4-0; West Ham held to goalless draw by Burnley

Sports

Premier League: Leicester thrash Newcastle 4-0; West Ham held to goalless draw by Burnley

Victory lifts Leicester to eighth and back in the fight for a place in the top four while West Ham wasted the chance to extend their advantage over the chasing pack.

Agence France-Presse December 12, 2021 22:57:28 IST
Premier League: Leicester thrash Newcastle 4-0; West Ham held to goalless draw by Burnley

Youri Tielemans celebrates with teammate James Maddinson after scoring Leicester City's third goal. AP

London: Leicester left Newcastle still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone with a 4-0 thrashing of the Magpies on Sunday, while West Ham's Champions League ambitions were dented by a 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Despite being hit by a coronavirus outbreak that left Brendan Rodgers without seven players, the Foxes gave Eddie Howe another reminder of the task he faces to keep Newcastle in the top flight as Youri Tielemans struck twice at the King Power.

Howe will be able to call on the resources of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in the January transfer window and results elsewhere this weekend mean they remain just three points adrift of safety.

But Newcastle face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in their next three games and, on this form, will be lucky to escape that run without another severe hit to their goal difference.

Leicester had won just two of their previous nine games in all competitions and were dumped out of the Europa League by Napoli on Thursday.

However, they got the break they needed to edge in front before half-time when James Maddison engineered contact with Javier Manquillo to win a penalty.

With Jamie Vardy watching on from the bench, Tielemans took responsibility from the spot to open the scoring seven minutes before half-time.

Patson Daka's form has seen him earn his spot ahead of Vardy in recent weeks in the Premier League and Zambian had the easiest of tasks to roll in his seventh goal of the season from Harvey Barnes' unselfish pass to double Leicester's lead.

Tielemans rounded off a fine team move for his second of the afternoon before Maddison's fine finish compounded Newcastle's pain five minutes from time.

Victory lifts Leicester to eighth and back in the fight for a place in the top four while West Ham wasted the chance to extend their advantage over the chasing pack.

The Hammers have won just one of their last five league games as Nick Pope frustrated David Moyes' men with a string of saves at Turf Moor.

West Ham edged one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, but Tottenham, who are not in action this weekend due to their own Covid outbreak, are just two points back with two games in hand.

A point also does little to aid Burnley's hopes of survival as they remain in 18th, but are now just two points adrift of safety.

Updated Date: December 12, 2021 22:57:28 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to our foreign policy newsletter

Sign up for a weekly curated briefing of the most important strategic affairs stories from across the world.

Most Read

Most Read

also read

Premier League: Mikel Arteta seeks clarity over COVID-19 rules as clubs go on alert
Sports

Premier League: Mikel Arteta seeks clarity over COVID-19 rules as clubs go on alert

Sunday's match between Brighton and Tottenham is also off as fears rise over the potential impact of the surging Omicron variant on the English top-flight.

Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he would 'love' to have Steven Gerrard as his successor
Sports

Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he would 'love' to have Steven Gerrard as his successor

Gerrard, who joined Villa last month after three-and-a-half years as Rangers manager, has been tipped as Klopp's successor when the German's contract expires in 2024.

Premier League: Liverpool thrash Everton 4-1; Chelsea, Manchester City post victories
Sports

Premier League: Liverpool thrash Everton 4-1; Chelsea, Manchester City post victories

Chelsea were made to work hard for a 2-1 win at Watford while Steven Gerrard's 100 percent start as Aston Villa manager was ended by a 2-1 defeat to City.

Related Articles

Related Articles