Preview: Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool to forget about the Champions League final as they aim to qualify for next season's tournament by holding off Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League campaign.
Klopp's fourth-placed side sit two points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and, given their vastly superior goal difference, they should seal a top-four finish if they avoid defeat against Brighton on Sunday.
A Liverpool win at Anfield would render Chelsea's result at Newcastle irrelevant and condemn last season's champions to play in the Europa League for the first time since 2013.
Unbeaten at home in the league this season, Liverpool are odds-on to achieve their goal.
But Reds boss Klopp is aware of the dangers of complacency, especially with the Champions League final against Real Madrid serving as a potential distraction to his players.
"We need to be completely focused on this game," Klopp said. "Yesterday a lot of people wished me luck for the Champions League final on May 26 and maybe two or three people said 'Good luck on Sunday'.
"The boys face so many challenges and we need to show it again. A lot of things can happen in football.
"It's exciting. We will try everything to make sure that next year we play in the Champions League again."
Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Huddersfield on Wednesday was a hammer blow to their top-four hopes and Blues boss Antonio Conte admits the odds are stacked against them.
"The situation, especially for a place in the Champions League, is not in our hands. But we have to try to get three points against Newcastle, then to drop something positive for us," Conte said.
Chelsea have an FA Cup final date with Manchester United on May 19 but this could be Conte's last league game with the Blues after two stormy seasons marred by his feud with the club over their failure to back his transfer plans.
Wenger's bittersweet farewell
Refusing to take the blame for Chelsea's woes, Conte said: "We're struggling to take a place in the Champions League. But we play in a very tough league where there are six top teams fighting for a place.
"It's not automatic that you finish every season in the top four."
Third-bottom Swansea look certain to relegated when they face Stoke at the Liberty Stadium.
Carlos Carvalhal's side are three points behind fourth-bottom Southampton, who secured a crucial win over the Welsh club in midweek and have a significantly better goal difference than their relegation rivals.
It would take a big Swansea victory against already-relegated Stoke and a heavy defeat for Southampton at home to Manchester City for Carvalhal's men to make an improbable escape.
"At the end we are not in a good position but we have a tiny chance to stay in the Premier League and we will do our best. We are breathing badly, but we are still alive," Carvalhal said.
Arsene Wenger bids farewell to Arsenal after 22 years in charge as the Gunners boss finishes his long goodbye with a trip to Huddersfield.
Since Wenger's impending departure was announced last month, the Frenchman has been on a bittersweet trip down memory lane, lauded for winning three Premier League titles and also criticised for letting his standards slip in recent years.
Asked what he rated as his biggest achievement with Arsenal, Wenger said: "I would say from 2006 to 2015 it was certainly the period where I needed to be the strongest.
"When you build the stadium (Emirates) to work with restricted resources, I personally feel I did my best job in that period. Not the most glamorous maybe, but the most difficult."
With the title wrapped up weeks ago, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has kept the champions motivated by asking them to rewrite the record books.
City broke the Premier League points record by reaching 97 with their win against Brighton in midweek and shattered the record for goals scored in a season as they hit 105.
Now City head to Southampton looking to cap their memorable season by securing the win that would give them 100 points.
Updated Date: May 13, 2018 21:52 PM
Highlights
FT! Liverpool win 4-0 to ensure top-four finish as Chelsea lose 3-0 to finish fifth!
Peep peep peeeep! It's all over in the Premier League! Gabriel Jesus scores in the 94th minute to help Manchester City become the first team to finish with 100 points! Liverpool win 4-0 to guarantee their Champions League qualification while Chelsea lose 3-0 at Newcastle United.
GOAL! Leicester, Bournemouth score!
It's 4-4 at Wembley as Jamie Vardy gets his brace to level the score for the Foxes while Josh King makes it 1-1 against Burnley!
GOAL! Dominic Solanke scores for Liverpool!
Two former Chelsea players combine for Liverpool to score and end Chelsea's hopes of finishing in the top four!
GOAL! Two goals in two minutes at Wembley!
Kelechi Iheanacho makes it 3-1 to Leicester with a rocket of a shot but Lamela reduces the deficit for Spurs with a goal within two minutes! This match has all the makings of a classic!
GOAL! Chris Wood gives Burnley the lead!
Burnley take the lead as Wood's deflected shot loops over the keeper into the back of the net!
GOALS for Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke!
It is 2-0 to Liverpool as Dejan Lovren heads in a powerful header from Andy Robertson's cross! Manuel Lanzini gives West Ham the lead against Everton while Peter Crouch scores the season's 1000th goal to give Stoke a 2-1 lead against Swansea!
GOAL! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores!
Arsenal lead in Arsene Wenger's last game in charge and it is Aubameyang who scores as he slides the ball in from Aaron Ramsey's low cross.
GOAL! Badou Ndiaye and Marcus Rashford score!
Badou Ndiaye has levelled the scores for Stoke City at Swansea as he chips Fabianski. At Old Trafford, Rashford has given United the lead from a Juan Mata pass.
GOAL! Mohamed Salah scores for Liverpool!
Soon after Chelsea fall behind, Liverpool take the lead! Mohamed Salah scores his 32nd goal of the season to break the deadlock at Anfield! Salah also breaks the Premier League record for most goals scored by a player in a 38-game season!
GOAL! Dwight Gayle scores!
That's a hammer blow for Chelsea's Champions League hopes! Ayoze Perez looks to have scored from Matt Ritchie's cross but Courtois somehow palms it away from goal lineline only for Gayle to head the ball into the net.
GOAL! Andy King and Riyad Mahrez score!
We have goals at the Liberty Stadium and at Wembley with Andy King stroking the ball home for Swansea against Stoke City. At Wembley, Leicester have regained the lead against Spurs with Riyad Mahrez adding to his assist by smashing in the Foxes' second.
GOAL! Harry Kane levels for Spurs!
Harry Kane equalises for Spurs against Leicester with his 29th goal of the season! The Spurs no 10 is now just two goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot!
GOAL! Jamie Vardy scores for Leicester!
We have the first goal of the day as Vardy nods in his 19th goal of the season against Tottenham! Mahrez swings in a free-kick from the left and Vardy's flick finds itself in the bottom corner! What a start for the Foxes!
21:50 (IST)
That's it from us here! The season is not over yet as we still have three huge games coming up next. First off on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid take on Marseille in the Europa League final followed by the FA Cup final on Sunday where Chelsea take on Manchester United. On the 26th of May, Real Madrid will aim to win their third successive Champions League title when they face Liverpool in the final. Thank you and good bye!
21:46 (IST)
Take a bow Mo Salah!
21:45 (IST)
Pass master supreme!
21:44 (IST)
The final Premier League points table for the 2017-18 season!
21:43 (IST)
Merci Arsene
As Arsene Wenger departs, read Karan Pradhan's piece on the Premier League legend.
21:36 (IST)
Swansea City relegated
Swansea City have been relegated from the Premier League after a seven-year stay in the top flight. The Swans lost 2-1 to fellow relegated side Stoke City. Despite losing 1-0 to Manchester City, Southampton stay in the Premier League.
21:34 (IST)
21:33 (IST)
Spurs won nine-goal thriller while Wenger ends his reign with a win
Braces from Harry Kane, Erik Lamela and a Christian Fuchs own goal helps Tottenham beat Leicester City 5-4! Jamie Vardy also scored twice in the match as Spurs finish third in the Premier League. Arsene Wenger ended his 22-year reign at Arsenal with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield. At Old Trafford, Micheal Carrick played the last match of his career as Manchester United won 1-0 against Watford.
21:28 (IST)
21:27 (IST)
Best Premier League team ever?
21:27 (IST)
FT! Liverpool win 4-0 to ensure top-four finish as Chelsea lose 3-0 to finish fifth!
Peep peep peeeep! It's all over in the Premier League! Gabriel Jesus scores in the 94th minute to help Manchester City become the first team to finish with 100 points! Liverpool win 4-0 to guarantee their Champions League qualification while Chelsea lose 3-0 at Newcastle United.
21:14 (IST)
Goodbye legend!
21:08 (IST)
21:07 (IST)
GOAL! Harry Kane scores!
It's raining goals at the Wembley as Harry Kane scores his 30th goal of the season as Spurs take the lead once again against Leicester! 5-4 to the Spurs!
21:05 (IST)
GOAL! Leicester, Bournemouth score!
It's 4-4 at Wembley as Jamie Vardy gets his brace to level the score for the Foxes while Josh King makes it 1-1 against Burnley!
20:56 (IST)
Will he win the Ballon d'Or?
20:54 (IST)
GOAL! Lamela and Perez get score their second goals!
It's all but over for Chelsea as Ayoze Perez makes it 3-0 for Newcastle! Shambolic defending from Conte's men. At Wembley Spurs take the lead for the first time in the match as Erik Lamela scores his second goal of the day.
20:49 (IST)
GOAL! Tottenham and Newcastle United score!
3-3 at Wembley! Christain Fuchs diverts the ball into his own net to level the score for Spurs! At Tyneside, Ayoze Perez nets to double Newcastle United's lead against Chelsea.
20:42 (IST)
GOAL! Dominic Solanke scores for Liverpool!
Two former Chelsea players combine for Liverpool to score and end Chelsea's hopes of finishing in the top four!
20:40 (IST)
GOAL! Two goals in two minutes at Wembley!
Kelechi Iheanacho makes it 3-1 to Leicester with a rocket of a shot but Lamela reduces the deficit for Spurs with a goal within two minutes! This match has all the makings of a classic!
20:33 (IST)
Peep! Second half resumes!
And we're off! As things stand, Liverpool are third and are almost certain of a top-four finish with Chelsea trailing 1-0 at Newcastle. In the relegation battle, Southampton have managed to keep it goalless against Manchester City with Swansea trailing 2-1 against Stoke City.
20:28 (IST)
Praise from Alan Shearer himself!
20:27 (IST)
What a first season this guy is having!
20:22 (IST)
These are the scores at half-time.
20:17 (IST)
20:17 (IST)
GOAL! Chris Wood gives Burnley the lead!
Burnley take the lead as Wood's deflected shot loops over the keeper into the back of the net!
20:13 (IST)
GOALS for Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke!
It is 2-0 to Liverpool as Dejan Lovren heads in a powerful header from Andy Robertson's cross! Manuel Lanzini gives West Ham the lead against Everton while Peter Crouch scores the season's 1000th goal to give Stoke a 2-1 lead against Swansea!
20:10 (IST)
GOAL! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores!
Arsenal lead in Arsene Wenger's last game in charge and it is Aubameyang who scores as he slides the ball in from Aaron Ramsey's low cross.
20:07 (IST)
GOAL! Badou Ndiaye and Marcus Rashford score!
Badou Ndiaye has levelled the scores for Stoke City at Swansea as he chips Fabianski. At Old Trafford, Rashford has given United the lead from a Juan Mata pass.
20:01 (IST)
The Egyptian King!
19:58 (IST)
GOAL! Mohamed Salah scores for Liverpool!
Soon after Chelsea fall behind, Liverpool take the lead! Mohamed Salah scores his 32nd goal of the season to break the deadlock at Anfield! Salah also breaks the Premier League record for most goals scored by a player in a 38-game season!
19:55 (IST)
GOAL! Dwight Gayle scores!
That's a hammer blow for Chelsea's Champions League hopes! Ayoze Perez looks to have scored from Matt Ritchie's cross but Courtois somehow palms it away from goal lineline only for Gayle to head the ball into the net.
19:49 (IST)
GOAL! Andy King and Riyad Mahrez score!
We have goals at the Liberty Stadium and at Wembley with Andy King stroking the ball home for Swansea against Stoke City. At Wembley, Leicester have regained the lead against Spurs with Riyad Mahrez adding to his assist by smashing in the Foxes' second.
19:44 (IST)
Hurri-KANE!
19:43 (IST)
Double save from Courtois!
Newcastle have been the better side in the opening exchange and Courtois has been called in to save Chelsea twice in quick succession. First the Belgian keeps out Shelvey's shot before scampering to palm away Diame's long-range effort.
19:41 (IST)
Leicester City's golden duo!
19:40 (IST)
GOAL! Harry Kane levels for Spurs!
Harry Kane equalises for Spurs against Leicester with his 29th goal of the season! The Spurs no 10 is now just two goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot!
19:37 (IST)
GOAL! Jamie Vardy scores for Leicester!
We have the first goal of the day as Vardy nods in his 19th goal of the season against Tottenham! Mahrez swings in a free-kick from the left and Vardy's flick finds itself in the bottom corner! What a start for the Foxes!
19:30 (IST)
And we're off!
We have kick-off in all the 10 Premier League matches but the focus will be on Liverpool, Chelsea, Southampton and Swansea City as the final matches of the 2017-18 Premier League begin. Sit back and enjoy!
19:18 (IST)
Au revoir Arsene!
19:18 (IST)
Bad news for Chelsea.
19:14 (IST)
Legend.
19:14 (IST)
Brilliant gesture from Huddersfield Town and David Wagner!
19:13 (IST)
Here's how Arsenal line up in Arsene Wenger's final match
19:11 (IST)
Champions Manchester City chase another record
After breaking the Premier League record for most wins, most goals scored and most points won, City are aiming to become the first team to reach 100 points in a Premier League season.
19:07 (IST)
What an achievement from Sean Dyche and Burnley
Dyche has led Burnley to the Europa League in what has been a brilliant season for the Clarets and Dyche has cemented his position as a club legend what with local pub renaming itself after the 'Ginger Mourinho' as he's affectionately called
19:04 (IST)
Michael Carrick starts in his final match ahead of retirement
Michael Carrick captains United for the last time as he plays his last game in his illustrious career. The former England international will join Jose Mourinho's coaching staff at the end of the season.
19:02 (IST)
Newcastle look to end the season with a top-10 finish
Rafa Benitez has put out a strong team to face Chelsea as the Magpies look to finish in the top-half of the table in their first season back in the Premier League.
18:59 (IST)
Ross Barkley starts for Chelsea in a must-win game
Antonio Conte has made a host of changes from the 1-1 draw to Huddersfield with Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud starting with Ross Barkley given a surprise start at Newcastle.
18:58 (IST)
And this how their opponent's Brighton start