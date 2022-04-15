Sports

Premier League: Burnley sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche

The 50-year-old Dyche, who signed a new contract due to run until 2025 in September, had been the longest-serving manager of any club in the Premier League, having taken charge in October 2012.

Agence France-Presse April 15, 2022 15:47:34 IST
Sean Dyche had been in-charge of Burnley since 2012. AP

London: Relegation-threatened Premier League club Burnley announced on Friday they had sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets are 18th in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety having won only four matches all season.

"Results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status," chairman Alan Pace said in a statement.

He twice led the Clarets to promotion from the Championship and brought European football to Turf Moor in 2018 despite a limited budget, but his side have been in the bottom three virtually all season and last week's 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Norwich was a major setback in their survival bid.

