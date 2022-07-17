PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title

PV Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy by defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated P V Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title, saying that it is a proud moment for the country.

PM Modi tweeted, "I congratulate P V Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Sindhu on her win.

PV Sindhu won the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China’s Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women’s singles category on Sunday.

Sindhu had a great start, winning the first game by a huge margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in the next game, and won it by 11-21. Sindhu maintained her composure in the decider game, and won it 21-15

This is Sindhu’s third title of 2022. In January this year, she won the women’s singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament and later in March, she clinched the Swiss Open 2022 women’s singles crown at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

