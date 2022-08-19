A month after claiming that his “expiration date is coming close”, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair.

A month after claiming that his “expiration date is coming close”, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair. Now, several pictures of Tyson sitting in the wheelchair at Miami airport, which are making rounds on the internet, have sparked health concerns. Needless to say, the now viral pictures have become a huge reason for worry among Tyson’s fans and followers, who are having a hard time seeing a boxing legend in such a condition. Tyson, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Vijay Deverakonda's and Ananya Panday’s Liger, was earlier pictured walking with the help of a stick in New York.

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson was spotted at Miami International Airport on Tuesday in a wheelchair with a walking stick. It's been reported that the former heavyweight champion is dealing with a "sciatica flare-up" in his back. #OnuaSports pic.twitter.com/G0YiGub6IR — Alfredo Takyi Mensah (@iamAlfredoGh) August 17, 2022

Mike Tyson has been spotted in a wheelchair while holding his walking stick at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica, just weeks after the former world heavyweight champion morbidly claimed his death is 'coming really soon' at the age of 56. pic.twitter.com/DJexXfz0Yq — Ezza-World-News (@ezza_world) August 17, 2022



However, witnessing the same, a source told TMZ that “nothing is serious”. But the person went on to reveal that Tyson is “dealing with a sciatica flare-up.” Now the recently viral picture shows Tyson, who is clad in all-white athleisure, sitting in the wheelchair with his stick kept in between his legs. The pictures also show two airport staff standing behind him. They appear to be operating Tyson’s wheelchair.

As the internet has brought forth these pictures, it has made fans recall the boxer’s own words that his death is coming “really soon”. During his Hotboxin With Mike Tyson podcast, the boxer said, “We're all going to die one day, of course. Then when I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face. I say, 'Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon'”.

Mike Tyson believes his expiration date is coming soon 😳 via @hotboxinpodcast pic.twitter.com/iCrDVNuvJy — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 24, 2022



In one of the pictures, Tyson can also be seen posing for selfies with fans, as he is being wheeled through the terminal. Tyson’s fans and followers took to the comments section and wished him his speedy recovery. One user commented, “Hold on Mike...hold on, fight, don't give up.” Another commented, “So sorry Mike. 56 years is still a very young age. Speed recovery.”

For those who don’t know, after losing to Kevin McBride in 2005, Tyson retired from boxing. The legend will be seen in a cameo appearance in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which is all set to hit the theatres on 25 August.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.