Peru vs Denmark, LIVE football score and updates, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 7 in Saransk

Preview: Paolo Guerrero was left out of Peru's starting line-up against Denmark in their opening World Cup match on Saturday as Jefferson Farfan was preferred as striker.

Having had his 14-month ban for taking cocaine overturned just weeks before the World Cup kicked off, Guerrero, 34, started on the bench in Saransk amid questions about his fitness.

Farfan, 33, keeps his place after his goals against Paraguay and in a playoff against New Zealand carried Peru to their first World Cup finals for 36 years.

The main Danish threat is expected to be Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who netted 11 goals in qualifying, a record bettered only by Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

The 26-year-old hit a hat-trick in the 5-1 play-off demolition of Ireland in Dublin last November.

He then scored and created another in a 2-0 friendly win over Mexico in a pre-World Cup warm-up.

Under Norwegian coach Hareide, Denmark have become more direct, preferring to move the ball up the field quickly and establish their attack from there, rather than passing it out from the back as they did under Morten Olsen.

The rugged style of centre back pairing Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen served them well against the Irish.

Despite their underdog status, the Peruvians are endowed with plenty of pace and skill and looked dangerous on the break in their World Cup warm-up against Sweden.

With France now the Group C front-runners after earlier beating Australia 2-1 in Kazan, neither team will want to drop points at the first hurdle.

Peru are appearing at the World Cup finals for the first time since 1982. Denmark boast one of the tallest teams in the tournament (average height 185cm) while Peru have one of the shortest (average height 178cm).

Previous meetings: The two sides have never met.

Peru

Pedro Gallese - Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Alberto Rodriguez (capt), Miguel Trauco - Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia - Edison Flores, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo - Jefferson Farfan.

Coach: Ricardo Gareca (ARG)

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel - Henrik Dalsgaard, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (capt), Jens Larsen - William Kvist, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen - Nicolai Jorgensen, Yussuf Poulsen, Pione Sisto.

Coach: Age Hareide (NOR)

Referee: Bakary Gassama (GAM)

