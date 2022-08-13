On 13 August 2016, Michael Phelps raced his last at the Rio Olympics finishing with 23 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronze medals.

On 13 August 2008, US swimmer Michael Phelps made people around the world stand up, shuffle around in astonishment and applaud at the same time when he won as many two golds in a single day. He went on to win eight gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and in doing so, broke a 36-year record established by Mark Spitz at the Munich Games in 1972.

Phelps was always touted to achieve great feats and he made his dreams a reality when he grabbed gold in each of his first three events in the prestigious event - the 400-metre individual medley, the 4 × 100-metre freestyle relay, and the 200-metre freestyle. What made these feats even more astounding is the fact that each of these victories took place in record time.

On 13 August, he clinched gold in the 200-metre butterfly and the 4 × 200-metre freestyle relay. These were his 10th and 11th career gold medals. He then went on to win his sixth gold of the Beijing Games when he breached his own world record in the 200-metre individual medley. He was tied with Spitz with his 100-metre butterfly final by 0.01 second, but broke this mark as a member of the American 4 × 100-metre medley relay team.

Such were his efforts that he set world records in all events barring one (the 100-metre butterfly). If these feats were not enough, he went on to bag five golds (100-metre and 200-metre butterfly, 4 × 100-metre and 4 × 200-metre freestyle relay, and 4 × 100-metre medley relay) and a silver (200-metre freestyle) at the World Championships that followed in Rome the next year in 2009.

Phelps came to London for the 2012 Summer Games and won six more medals, including four golds. Incidentally, he announced his retirement from swimming on the very day he claimed three gold medals in Beijing. His tally at London put his overall record at 22 medals. He finally called it quits after the Rio Olympics.

He took home five gold medals and one silver medal after his performances in Rio, and ended up as the greatest swimmer of all time with 28 medals, including 23 gold medals.

